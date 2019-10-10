FedEx Says Export Crackdown Violates Due Process Rights

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 4:51 PM EDT) -- FedEx Corp. pushed back Wednesday at the federal government's bid to exit its suit over new export regulations, telling a D.C. federal court that the rules made some international deliveries impossible and violated its constitutional right to due process. Opposing the government's September motion to dismiss the case, the courier company said that the regulations, which are intended to restrict shipment of products made by recently blacklisted Chinese telecom giant Huawei, violate its Fifth Amendment rights by making the company responsible for any illicit exports it inadvertently facilitated. "As a common carrier, FedEx cannot know the contents of every package it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS