Illinois Wendy's Franchisee Hit With Biometric Privacy Suit

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 5:50 PM EDT) -- A former crew member at an Illinois Wendy's has filed a proposed class action claiming that her employer, franchisee All-Star Inc., breached the state's unique biometric privacy law by scanning employees' thumbprints for time-keeping purposes without first getting consent. The suit, filed by Kelly O’Sullivan in Illinois state court on Tuesday, became the latest of hundreds of nearly identical cases filed in the last couple of years by employees alleging that thumbprint-collecting time-stamping systems violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. The statute, known as BIPA for short, requires companies to provide notice and get consent before collecting someone's biometric data....

