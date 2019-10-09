Doc Who Led Major Oxy-Pushing Scheme Working With Feds

Law360, New York (October 9, 2019, 4:26 PM EDT) -- A pain doctor whose clinic in Queens, New York, dispensed an unsurpassed 6 million oxycodone pills over six years pled guilty in Manhattan federal court Wednesday to charges that could land him in prison for 50 years, but a plea agreement indicates he is cooperating. Dante A. Cubangbang, 51, cried and put his head down on a table as he copped to narcotics, heath care fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ona T. Wang before surrendering to custody. "They're going to take good care of you," defense attorney Christopher Cardillo told his distraught client, embracing Cubangbang before...

