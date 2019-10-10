Convicted Ex-Philly Judge Can't Get Pension, Court Rules

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 3:38 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court agreed on Wednesday that an ex-Philadelphia judge who was convicted four years ago of running a private real estate business out of his chambers was not entitled to receive his state pension. A three-judge Commonwealth Court panel found that a decision by the State Employees' Retirement System in 2009 allowing former Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas Judge Willis Berry Jr. to keep his pension after an ethics panel suspended him from the bench over his rental business did not mean his pension couldn't later be stripped after he was criminally charged and convicted for the same...

