Ex-Worker Gets 1 Year For Iron Bar Trade Secret Theft

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 9:08 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge sentenced an ex-employee at an iron bar manufacturer to a year and a day in prison Wednesday for stealing the company’s trade secrets before leaving to work for a Chinese competitor. U.S. District Judge Andrea Wood said prison time was appropriate for ex-Dura Bar worker Robert O’Rourke in light of trial evidence demonstrating that his effort to steal the company’s proprietary information “was motivated in part by a desire to at least a little bit stick it to his former employer, perhaps [in] a moment of weakness.” “I think everybody sometimes gets upset at their employment situation...

