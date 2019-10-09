Objector Drops Opposition To $300M Fee Award In Forex Case

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Investors who have inked $2.3 billion in settlements with big banks over the alleged rigging of foreign exchange markets told a New York federal court Wednesday that the lone objector to a $300 million attorneys fee award has agreed to drop his opposition. Objector Keith Kornell has an appeal pending in the Second Circuit that looks to undo U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield’s November order awarding Scott & Scott Attorneys at Law LLP and Hausfeld LLP a 13% slice of the settlement fund. But Kornell and the investors told Judge Schofield in a motion Wednesday they’ve reached a deal that...

