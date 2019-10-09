4 Trends To Watch In Toxic Tort Litigation

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 5:06 PM EDT) -- Lawsuits over chemical exposure have been getting more aggressive, with attempts to fill regulatory gaps and ensnare manufacturers in addition to the companies that use the chemicals. Plaintiffs are pursuing high-profile lawsuits from California to New York over exposure to Monsanto Co.'s glyphosate-based pesticides, 1,4-dioxane produced by Dow Chemical Co. and others, and firefighting foam that contains per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances made by companies including 3M Co. Monsanto in particular has faced a series of jury verdicts siding with people who say their cancer can be connected to the use of Roundup weedkiller. As these lawsuits play out, attorneys are seeing...

