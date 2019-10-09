Fed. Circ. Again Lets PTAB Ax Rovi Patent In Comcast Fight

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 6:12 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday upheld a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision to invalidate claims from a Rovi Guides Inc. interactive television program guide patent, less than a week after agreeing another Rovi patent doesn’t hold up. Both challenges to the TiVo Corp. subsidiary’s patents were launched by Comcast Cable Communications LLC and affirmed by the appeals court in one-line orders. Oral arguments for the instant case over U.S. Patent No. 9,172,987 and the decision for the earlier one — a VCR patent deemed obvious — took place on Oct. 3. The ’987 patent covers an interactive television program guide...

