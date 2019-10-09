Motorcycle Club Must Face Port-A-Potty Death Suit

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 9:12 PM EDT) -- The family of a man who died after being knocked over by a defective port-a-potty at a California motorcycle rally can sue the club that ran the event because it may have been grossly negligent to not post warning signs, a state appeals court has ruled. A broad liability waiver signed by Glenn Vance’s grandson Steven Adams protected the Salinas Motorcycle Club from some but not all of the claims brought by Vance's family, which alleged the club was grossly negligent by placing the port-a-potty in a scrapyard and then directing the men to camp there, a three-judge panel of the Sixth...

