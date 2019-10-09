US Women's Soccer Team Says Pay Rate Doesn't Add Up

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Soccer players on the U.S. Women's National Team have told a California federal court that if they had been paid at the same rate as the U.S. Men's National Team, they could have each made $2.5 million more. In their push for class certification in a wage suit against the U.S. Soccer Federation, the players told the court Tuesday that the measure to determine whether Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Carli Lloyd and Becky Sauerbrunn have standing to serve as class representatives should be the differences in pay rate, not their total compensation — a comparison the women called "absurd." The four women...

