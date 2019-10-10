Dish Strikes $1.25M Deal To Avoid EEOC Disability Bias Suit

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 3:16 PM EDT) -- Satellite TV provider Dish Network has agreed to pay $1.25 million to avoid a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit alleging its online job assessment discriminated against disabled applicants, the agency announced. The deal resolves a charge an applicant filed to the agency alleging the company unfairly denied jobs to disabled applicants, the agency said Wednesday. The EEOC investigates charges and, if it finds merit to them, attempts to resolve them through conciliation before filing suit or giving the charging worker permission to sue. The agency’s press release does not describe how the company’s application process allegedly discriminated against disabled applicants....

