SEC Seeks OK Of Deal With Investor In Tribal Bond Scheme

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 11:29 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission asked a New York federal judge to approve a settlement reached with a Montana investor recently sentenced for his role in a scheme led by serial fraudster Jason Galanis that defrauded pension funds and a Native American tribe. The commission said in a Wednesday letter to the court that it had reached an agreement with Bevan Cooney, and asked for approval of the proposed judgment. The proposed deal would see Cooney permanently barred from engaging in any conduct that could lead to future securities law violations. The SEC had sought $551,6000 in restitution from Cooney,...

