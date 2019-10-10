Katy Perry Wants Out Of $2.8M 'Dark Horse' IP Verdict

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Katy Perry, her songwriters and Capitol Records asked a California federal court Wednesday to upend a jury’s $2.8 million verdict against them in a case alleging their hit single “Dark Horse” swiped a musical phrase from a Christian rap song. The “Dark Horse” defendants — including Capitol Records, Perry, collaborators Dr. Luke, Cirkut, Max Martin, Sarah Hudson and Juicy J, among others — told the court the jury’s decision to find them liable and the order to pay the seven-figure sum couldn’t pass legal muster. “The erroneous verdicts in this case and the precedent established thereby present serious harm to music creators...

