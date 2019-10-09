BREAKING: J&J Cleared By Calif. Jury In Talc Cancer Retrial

Law360 (October 9, 2019, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A California jury cleared Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday in a state court retrial of a woman's claims that J&J talc gave her mesothelioma. The decision came after a five-week retrial on the claims of talcum powder user Carolyn Weirick and her wife Elvira Escudero, who told the jury J&J's baby powder had asbestos in it and the company knew it. The jury rejected the couple's allegations and found that J&J's products did not contain a defect and did not fail to perform as safely as expected. The jury also found that the products did not have potential risks that were...

