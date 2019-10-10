Chipotle Management Trainees Seek Class Cert. In OT Suit

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A former Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. management trainee asked a federal court to allow her wage dispute to advance as a collective action late Wednesday, saying she’s tackled the burden of showing the trainees were all exposed to the same illegal policy denying overtime pay for toiling more than 40 hours a week. In a motion for conditional class certification, former management apprentice Carmen Alvarez said that her complaint, Chipotle’s own admissions and declarations of three employees who worked in different states exceeded her “minimum evidentiary burden” of showing she and her fellow workers are similarly situated. The suit alleges that...

