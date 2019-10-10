Construction Cos. Fight Sanctions Bid Over Email Deletion

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT) -- A group of construction companies’ deletion of old emails was part of a pre-existing document retention policy, not an effort to destroy evidence, the companies and their executives told a Wisconsin federal court in a bid to avoid sanctions. The Walbec Group of construction companies and its directors, Kurt and David Bechthold and Mark Filmanowicz, said Wednesday that they shouldn’t be sanctioned for “spoilation” of evidence in the long-running family dispute over the value of the companies’ shares. The group had a pre-existing business practice of deleting emails after two years but didn’t delete records after the lawsuit was filed in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS