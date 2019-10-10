Coal Magnate Can't Block Doc Order In $48M Award Fight

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A coal magnate and other defendants in litigation filed by several Brazilian iron companies to enforce a $48 million arbitral award were unable to convince a New York judge on Wednesday to set aside a discovery order issued under an exception to the attorney-client privilege. CBF Indústria de Gusa and the other plaintiff companies are seeking from Hans Mende and the other defendants documents that they say are related to the events and transactions that led to the arbitral award. A magistrate judge ruled in July that they could seek certain documents that had been previously withheld by the defendants under the...

