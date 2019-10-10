Investors' Securities Fraud Class Claims Fall Short In Pa.

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 8:08 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Wednesday axed a proposed securities class action against a semiconductor manufacturer after finding that investors failed to allege the company and a top executive had knowingly made misleading statements in financial disclosures. U.S. District Judge C. Darnell Jones II ruled against the would-be class of investors, who claim that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.'s stock value was artificially inflated as a result of its failure to discover misappropriations they believe were made by ex-CFO Jonathan Chou. The judge said the investors failed to allege that either Chou or the company had acted with knowledge of wrongdoing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS