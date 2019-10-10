1st Circ. Doubts State Street Fraud Claims Stretch Outside US

Law360, Boston (October 10, 2019, 1:36 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Thursday tackled for the first time the issue of whether the wire fraud law applies overseas as it voiced some skepticism over a former State Street Corp. executive’s argument that his crimes did not have enough of a tie to the United States to allow his conviction to stand. Ross McLellan’s wire and securities fraud conviction — for supervising a scheme in which pennies per share were tacked onto massive international transactions for huge foreign clients without their knowledge — hangs largely on conduct committed in London, his attorney Martin G. Weinberg argued to the panel. But the judges...

