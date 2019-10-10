Atty Outed By Co-Counsel Asks Court To Revive $26M Suit

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 4:42 PM EDT) -- An attorney who says he was fired from defending an accused 9/11 terrorist after his co-counsel outed him as gay told an Illinois federal court that the state’s absolute litigation privilege doesn't cover the spreading of inflammatory statements. Illinois law doesn’t protect statements made during litigation if the statement is “entirely unrelated” to the underlying case, so his $26 million case against co-counsel shouldn't have been thrown out, Tim Jon Semmerling argued. Semmerling claims he got fired from a terrorist’s defense team after co-counsel Cheryl T. Bormann falsely said he was “infatuated” and “pursuing a homosexual interest” with the Guantanamo Bay...

