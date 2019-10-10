J&J Nears OK For $6.3M Deal In Infant Tylenol False Ad Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (October 10, 2019, 6:26 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge indicated Thursday he's prepared to greenlight a $6.3 million deal to resolve class claims that Johnson & Johnson tapped into the anxieties of new parents to mislead them into paying more for Infants' Tylenol containing the same medicine as Children's Tylenol. At a short hearing in downtown Los Angeles, U.S. District Judge George H. Wu said he didn’t see any glaring issues in the proposed settlement agreement between a class of Infants’ Tylenol buyers and Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., which would end claims the pharmaceutical giant tricked customers. But he asked the parties to think about...

