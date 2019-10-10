Judge Tosses Two Ex-Hockey Players' Concussion Suits

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 6:31 PM EDT) -- The Minnesota federal judge who oversaw a $19 million settlement between the NHL and players who sued it for allegedly lying about concussions has tossed a pair of closely related suits, finding she does not have jurisdiction because neither player had enough of a connection to the North Star State. In a pair of nearly identical orders filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Susan Richard Nelson dismissed without prejudice two suits filed by Andre Deveaux and Todd Harvey, finding that because neither had ever played for a Minnesota hockey team or put forth other evidence tying them to the state, there simply...

