Deal In Nationstar Mortgage Tax Suit Gets Initial Approval

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 3:58 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has given initial approval to a deal struck between a proposed class of homeowners and a mortgage company formerly known as Nationstar to resolve claims of inaccurate information reporting that led to denials of tax credits. If the deal is finalized, Nationstar, now known as Mr. Cooper, would be required to provide amended mortgage interest statements or monetary payments to homeowners whose capitalized interest was reported incorrectly to the Internal Revenue Service, resulting in their inability to fully claim a mortgage tax credit, according to a Wednesday order from U.S. District Judge Cynthia Bashant. “Given the remaining claims in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS