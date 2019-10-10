Atty Asks Texas Supreme Court To Undo 'Push Poll' Sanctions

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 7:59 PM EDT) -- During a lively oral argument, Texas Supreme Court justices questioned whether attorney Bill Brewer acted in bad faith when he was sanctioned for conducting an alleged push poll ahead of a jury trial. Brewer — the founding partner of nationally known litigation boutique Brewer Attorneys & Counselors, which counts among its clients the National Rifle Association — was sanctioned $135,000 and ordered to attend ethics training after a trial court found he tried to taint a jury pool with a push poll while defending a manufacturer in a fatal gas pipeline explosion suit. Brewer maintained the poll was balanced, asked questions...

