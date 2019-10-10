Watchdog Backs VA Pick For $1B IT Deal Despite Higher Price

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 8:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs reasonably chose Booz Allen Hamilton's technically superior $1 billion bid for an information technology deal, despite a significant price premium over other bidders, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said in a decision released on Thursday. The VA didn't unfairly mark the technical proposals of Accenture Federal Services LLC, Cognosante MVH LLC or SRA International Inc. compared to how it marked Booz Allen, nor did the agency fail to consider differences in the bidders' performance on previous contracts, the GAO ruled in a Sep. 4 decision, made public Thursday. Given that technical performance was the VA's...

