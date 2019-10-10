US-China Talks Resume With Hope Of Paving Way To Deal

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration resumed its trade negotiations with China on Thursday as U.S. business groups tracking the talks expressed optimism that the two sides could strike a preliminary deal to avert new duties slated to take effect next week. President Donald Trump began the day with a cryptic tweet that revealed he would be meeting with Vice Premier Liu He, triggering speculation that he may be looking to make a deal. "Big day of negotiations with China," Trump wrote. "They want to make a deal, but do I? I meet with the vice premier tomorrow at the White House." Trump has...

