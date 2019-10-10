Yes, That IS My Song, Zac Brown Tells OneRepublic Singer

Law360 (October 10, 2019, 9:14 PM EDT) -- The lead vocalist of pop band OneRepublic has wrongly accused musician Zac Brown of stealing the song “Nowhere Left To Go” for his new solo album “The Controversy,” the Zac Brown Band leader alleged in a lawsuit filed Thursday in California federal court. Brown, along with his labels No Reserve Inc. and Weimerhound Publishing, alleges that songwriter Ryan Tedder worked with Brown to create a song that would become “Nowhere Left To Go” and then cried foul, filing a Digital Millennium Copyright Act Takedown Notice of Infringement to yank Brown’s new album off Spotify, iTunes and other digital platforms. In March...

