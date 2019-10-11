Justices' View Of Their Role May Influence LGBTQ Bias Cases

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 4:17 PM EDT) -- On Oct. 8, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral argument in a trio of highly controversial cases: Bostock v. Clayton County; Altitude Express v. Zarda; and R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes Inc. v. U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. At issue is whether Title VII, the federal employment law that prohibits discrimination "because of sex," bars discrimination based on an individual’s sexual orientation or transgender status. The state of the law is as unclear today as it was exactly 30 years ago when the Supreme Court released its seminal decision on sex discrimination, Price Waterhouse v. Hopkins. Many anxiously await the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS