Feds Call Ex-Deutsche Traders 'Emblematic' Of Banking Ills

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 9:28 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors say two former Deutsche Bank traders’ deserve substantial prison time for Libor rigging as a crime “emblematic” of big banks’ bad behavior, while the traders argue that they had already suffered enough as two of the few to be prosecuted over the international scandal. Former Deutsche traders Matthew Connolly and Gavin Black are scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 24 for their roles in rigging the London Interbank Offered Rate to benefit Deutsche Bank’s trades in Libor-tied derivatives. In filings Thursday, federal prosecutors with the Justice Department and attorneys for the two men expressed competing interpretations of how much...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS