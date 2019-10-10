Bottle Co. Manager Dodges Prison For Recycling Scam

Law360, New York (October 10, 2019, 9:41 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday declined to send a bottle collection company manager to prison for what prosecutors say was a $1.5 million scheme to overbill for the empty beverage containers the company delivered back to Pepsi and Canada Dry for recycling. U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams sentenced Nasim Rakhamimov to time served with three years of supervised release, with one year to be served in home confinement. The judge ordered him to perform 120 hours of community service. Prosecutors say Nasim Rakhamimov and his cousin Eldar Rakhamimov managed bottle collection company Elramida LLC, which collects recyclable beverage containers...

