Investors Fight Bid To Ax Suit Alleging College App Fraud

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Shareholders accusing a China-based education company of ghostwriting college applications said Thursday that rather than addressing their revamped allegations, the company's latest dismissal bid merely rehashes a judge's order tossing an old incarnation of the proposed class action. In an opposition motion, investors of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. blasted the company’s assertion that their second amended complaint falls short, arguing that it backs the fraud allegations with direct quotes from employees as well as new details about how the illicit conduct was carried out. The second amended complaint “fully addresses” the deficiencies cited by the judge who dismissed...

