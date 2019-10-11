Current Accuses Facebook Of Copying Crypto Wallet Logo

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Mobile banking company Current has accused Facebook of ripping off its logo by promoting a virtually identical one for its forthcoming cryptocurrency wallet, Libra. Current sued Facebook Inc. and its subsidiaries Calibra Inc. and JLV LLC for infringement in New York federal court Thursday, saying customers will be misled by the "confusingly similar" marks. The suit also names Character SF, the company that allegedly designed both companies' logos. "Defendants' infringing acts as alleged in this complaint have caused and are likely to cause confusion, mistake and deception among the relevant consuming public as to the source of the Calibra digital wallet,"...

