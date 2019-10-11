EB-5 Scheme Fundraiser To Pay $527K In SEC Deal

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 3:08 PM EDT) -- An oil and gas official accused of fundraising for a visa fraud scheme that targeted Chinese citizens interested in obtaining an EB-5 investor visa will pay $527,000 under an agreement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Lei "Lily" Lei, vice president of business development for San Francisco-area oil and gas company Luca International Group, allegedly duped Chinese citizens interested in obtaining an EB-5 investor visa into investing in the struggling company. She agreed to disgorge $484,000 plus interest and pay a $35,000 penalty, in a deal with the SEC that was approved Thursday by a California federal court. She is also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS