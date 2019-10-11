Atty Escapes Suit Claiming He Hid Ties To Day Pitney

Law360, Newark (October 11, 2019, 11:58 AM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge on Friday nixed a malpractice action following a former United Parcel Service driver’s failure to appear for a deposition in his suit alleging his ex-lawyer did not disclose his working relationship with Day Pitney LLP, the firm that represented the delivery company in the driver's underlying racial discrimination suit. During a hearing in his Newark courtroom, Superior Court Judge Jeffrey B. Beacham signed off on attorney Ty Hyderally’s bid to dismiss Keith Thomas’ suit against him, noting that Thomas’ counsel in the instant matter did not oppose the motion. “You’ve had this case for a year...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS