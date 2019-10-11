Fired Workers Want Bayou Steel Ch. 11 Sent To Louisiana

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 2:02 PM EDT) -- A group of employees terminated by steel mill operator Bayou Steel BD Holdings LLC shortly before it filed for Chapter 11 protection have asked a Delaware judge to transfer the bankruptcy cases to Louisiana, arguing the company has no real connections to the First State. Former employees Troy Fleming, Jarrod Nabor and Davarian Ursin, who filed a complaint against the debtor under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notice Act in the days after Bayou Steel filed for bankruptcy, moved late Thursday for the transfer of venue to the Eastern District of Louisiana, saying that's where the debtor is headquartered and conducts...

