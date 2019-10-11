Tour Buses 'Thumbed Nose' At Health Care Law, SF Says

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 2:54 PM EDT) -- San Francisco slapped the operators of the City Sightseeing tour bus service with a lawsuit claiming they refused to shell out health insurance payments for over 200 workers, violating a city law requiring employers to provide affordable health care. City attorney Dennis J. Herrera said in the lawsuit filed Thursday in the San Francisco Superior Court that CS Global SF LLC violated the city's Health Care Security Ordinance by failing to make $640,781 in payments for its covered employees, as well as refusing to pay penalties ordered by the Office of Labor Standards Enforcement. SFTS LLC, Guest Service Solutions LLC and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS