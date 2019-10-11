Infowars Can't Use Free Speech Law To End Sandy Hook Suit

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Alex Jones and Infowars cannot use a Texas free speech law to end a lawsuit that seeks damages for intentional infliction of emotional distress over Jones' comments that the Sandy Hook Elementary mass shooting may not have happened, a Texas appellate court ruled Friday. A three-judge Third Court of Appeals panel determined that at this stage of the lawsuit Scarlett Lewis, whose child was killed at Sandy Hook, had presented enough evidence to avoid early dismissal under the Texas Citizens Participation Act. The free speech law includes a mechanism that allows for early dismissal of lawsuits intended to chill public participation...

