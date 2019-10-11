No Exit For Timeshare Atty In Wyndham's False Ad Suit

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 6:01 PM EDT) -- An attorney accused of co-running a bogus timeshare exit scheme can't dismiss Wyndham's suit, a Florida federal judge ruled, holding that the hotel giant sufficiently showed that the attorney and others duped owners to default on their financial obligations. U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron denied a motion by attorney Harold O. Miller and website owner John E. Mortimer to dismiss Wyndham Vacation Ownership Inc.'s suit claiming they ran a fraudulent scheme offering "guaranteed" legal services to help timeshare owners exit their contracts, which amounted to default and foreclosure on the properties. The judge backed all five counts against the pair,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS