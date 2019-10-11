Hyundai, Kia Set Aside $758M To End Suits Over Engine Fires

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 1:01 PM EDT) -- Hyundai and its affiliate Kia on Friday said that they have earmarked up to $758 million to settle class actions over a defect that allegedly caused engines of cars in the U.S. and South Korea to burst into flames. The deal covers 4.17 million Hyundai and Kia models equipped with Theta II gasoline direct injection engines and will provide a number of options for cash compensation, lifetime warranties and repairing the engines, the companies said in a statement. The companies also said they would install software in the cars to monitor the engines and will also cover expenses for past repairs, such as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS