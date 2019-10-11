NJ Atty Disbarred For Using Funds With 'Reckless Abandon'

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 10:05 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has disbarred a real estate attorney for misusing about $186,000 in client funds with "reckless abandon" after purportedly depositing the money in his personal checking account and then using it on personal expenses like jet travel and hotel stays. In an amended order filed Friday, the state's highest court stripped Fernando J. Regojo of his license to practice law based on his "knowing misappropriation" of those escrow funds from two real estate transactions and the sale of a business. Regojo's misdeeds were documented in a July 23 recommendation from the court's Disciplinary Review Board. "The bank statements for respondent's...

