Injury Atty Indicted, Accused Of Trying To Hide $1M From IRS

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 4:40 PM EDT) -- A Detroit-area personal injury attorney has been indicted in a Michigan federal court on 10 counts of tax evasion and tax fraud accusing him of trying to hide about $1 million from the IRS, the Department of Justice said Friday. The indictment, handed down Thursday, accuses attorney Carl L. Collins III of lying on his tax returns, failing to file timely returns and not reporting income from his side real estate and health care businesses to the Internal Revenue Service. Collins deposited income from his businesses — about $550,000 in 2012 and $580,000 in 2015 — into a special attorney trust...

