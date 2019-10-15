FX Fraud Decision Tests Limits Of Right-To-Control Theory

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 5:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit’s mid-September ruling affirming ex-HSBC Holdings PLC foreign exchange trader Mark Johnson’s wire fraud conviction under the right-to-control theory highlights some concerning trends in the government’s recent financial crimes prosecutions. This article discusses two: the government’s reliance on broad legal theories that criminalize a wide range of ordinary commercial conduct; and the government’s apparent view that it can prove economic facts through assumptions alone. United States v. Johnson arose from a business deal between sophisticated parties. Cairn Energy PLC, an international oil and gas developer, wanted to convert the U.S.-dollar proceeds from an...

