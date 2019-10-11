Stockbridge Drops $104M On Bay Area Apartment Complex

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Real estate investor Stockbridge dropped $103.8 million on a San Jose, California, luxury apartment complex, Jones Lang LaSalle, which helped arrange the deal, said Friday. Stockbridge bought the 230-unit complex from a partnership between real estate investor Republic Urban Properties LLC and developer The Core Companies, the announcement said. LINQ, as the property is called, is close to downtown San Jose and within half a mile of a planned transit station in the Berryessa neighborhood, according to the announcement. The 1700 Newbury Park Drive property boasts a resort-style pool and spa, an outdoor courtyard, a yoga and fitness center and a “skydeck”...

