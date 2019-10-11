NY Judge Charged With Obstructing Credit Union Probe

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 5:36 PM EDT) -- A Brooklyn state court judge was arrested Friday on charges of obstructing Manhattan federal prosecutors' probe into corruption at Municipal Credit Union, while an ex-cop was charged with embezzling from the credit union and peddling pills to its convicted CEO. Sylvia Ash, the presiding justice in the commercial division of the New York Supreme Court for Kings County, is accused of deleting emails and texts and lying to agents last year as they investigated MCU, where Ash was previously chair of the board of directors. The cases against Ash and former New York City police officer Joseph Guagliardo are the latest...

