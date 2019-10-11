NJ Denies Permits For $1B PennEast Pipeline

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 7:35 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has declined to issue the state permits PennEast LLC needs to proceed with its planned $1 billion pipeline, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday in a Twitter post highlighting the latest setback for the closely watched project. In an Oct. 8 letter posted with the tweet, the DEP informed PennEast that the Third Circuit’s Sept. 10 ruling that the company can’t seize publicly owned New Jersey land for its 116-mile system means PennEast no longer has the authority to ask for permits, so the application is closed for now. The permits related to freshwater wetlands,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS