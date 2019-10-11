Army Corps Aquaculture Permit Deemed Unlawful In Wash.

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 9:23 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge said Thursday that an Army Corps of Engineers permit allowing shellfish aquaculture is unlawful in the state, finding the agency's determination that the nationwide permit would have a minimal environmental impact is not supported by the evidence presented. U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik sided with the nonprofits Center for Food Safety and Coalition to Protect Puget Sound Habitat, which had challenged the Corps' 2017 reissuance of the permit, known as Nationwide Permit 48, or NWP 48. The permit allowed for industrial-scale shellfish aquaculture that had the potential to leach pesticides and plastics into the Washington's waterways and...

