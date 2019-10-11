Collision Victim Doesn’t Need Expert In Brain Injury Case

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 8:32 PM EDT) -- A man who claims he suffered a traumatic brain injury after a truck collision doesn’t need expert testimony to show the accident caused his injury, an Illinois federal judge said on Friday, noting that other evidence can establish whether he had a brain injury before the collision. Stevan Schmelzer sought, among other damages, compensation for future expenses and future lost wages from truck driver Mark J. Muncy and Muncy’s employers Ross Wilson Trucking Inc. and Transport Services of Sullivan IL LLC. Muncy and the companies requested partial summary judgment, arguing that Schmelzer failed to disclose an expert who would testify that...

