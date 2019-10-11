Localities Urge FCC Not To Presume Infrastructure Rates

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission should reject Verizon's attempt to lower what it claims are inflated wireless infrastructure fees in a Nevada county, an array of localities has told the agency, saying that ruling on specific acceptable rates would be an overreach of the commission's authority. In comments posted Thursday and Friday, localities from states including California, Florida and Oregon backed up Clark County, Nevada's policy of charging some recurring fees for the installation of each new small cell, saying the policies are not unreasonable and do not violate the Communications Act. "The commission must reject efforts by wireless companies to make...

