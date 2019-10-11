State Dept. Hit With FOIA Suit For Info On Giuliani In Ukraine

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 10:12 PM EDT) -- The Protect Democracy Project sued the U.S. Department of State in Massachusetts federal court on Friday in a quest for information about interactions Rudy Giuliani has had regarding how his client President Donald Trump's "personal political interests may have come to dominate U.S. diplomatic activities in Ukraine." In an eight-page complaint, the nonpartisan nonprofit formed by lawyers said that Trump, his personal attorney Giuliani and others have sought inappropriately to influence Ukraine's government and its justice system in an effort to aid Trump's reelection prospects in 2020. A whistleblower complaint made public late last month detailed a phone call Trump had with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS