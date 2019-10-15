Real Estate Rumors: GL, First Industrial, Healthcare Realty

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 7:32 PM EDT) -- GL Homes has purchased 29 acres of land in Sunrise, Florida, for $34 million, The Real Deal reported on Tuesday. The deal is for property off of West Sunrise Boulevard, and GL plans to build more than 750 residential units there, according to the report. The seller is developer Stiles Corp., according to the report. First Industrial Realty Trust has acquired a Pompano Beach, Florida, property for $19.8 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Tuesday. The deal is for 1001 and 1021 NW 12th Terrace, which have a combined 19.4 acres and 31,467 square feet of industrial space, the...

